Invaders Attack Mykolaiv With Drones, Damaging Transport Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“At night and in the early morning, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed 131/136 UAVs. A transport infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties,” he said.

Kim added that yesterday morning, the enemy carried out an artillery strike on the Kutsurub community. As a result, a private house and a power line were damaged.

Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires

On the night of February 22, a large-scale air raid alert was declared in Ukraine, as Russian troops attacked with combat drones and missiles.