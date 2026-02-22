Invaders Attack Mykolaiv With Drones, Damaging Transport Infrastructure
“At night and in the early morning, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed 131/136 UAVs. A transport infrastructure facility was damaged. There were no casualties,” he said.
Kim added that yesterday morning, the enemy carried out an artillery strike on the Kutsurub community. As a result, a private house and a power line were damaged.Read also: Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires
On the night of February 22, a large-scale air raid alert was declared in Ukraine, as Russian troops attacked with combat drones and missiles.
