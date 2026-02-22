Combined Attack On Kyiv: Two Victims Hospitalized From Suburbs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko.

“Two victims, a woman and a child, were hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals from the suburbs of the capital. Preliminary information indicates that debris fell in a private sector,” he said.

At the same time, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on Telegram that the information about a fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district was not confirmed.

Earlier, he reported that a residential high-rise in the Sviatoshynskyi district had been damaged in the attack. In particular, a fire broke out on the roof of the building.

Information about the victims is being clarified, Tkachenko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in the capital during an air raid alert last night, as the Russian troops attacked the city with missiles and combat drones.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service