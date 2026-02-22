Russian Army Loses 890 More Soldiers In War Against Ukraine
As of February 22, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 11,694 (+9) tanks and 24,069 (+6) armored combat vehicles of the Russian army, 37,470 (+41) artillery systems, 1,652 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,303 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 348 (+0) helicopters, 142,113 (+1,705) tactical UAVs, 4,314 (+0) cruise missiles, 29 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 79,500 (+205) units of automotive equipment and tankers, and 4,073 (+0) units of special equipment.Read also: Enemies strike energy facilities in Odesa region with drones, causing fires
As reported by Ukrinform, 121 clashes took place on the front lin on February 21. The Russians were most active in their attempts to attack in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors.
