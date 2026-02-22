TSA Precheck, Global Entry Programmes To Be Suspended From Sunday Amid DHS Shutdown - What To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid a shutdown affecting the Department of Home Security (DHS), the agency is set to temporarily suspend two programmes from Sunday-the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Global Entry programmes by the-that speed up airport security checks and US border crossings for some travellers.

"Shutdowns have serious real world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement, as per The Washington Post, which first reported the suspension of the two programmes.

| DHS agent fired several shots, killed US citizen in 2025 - records reveal

"The American people depend on this department every day, and we are making tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions to mitigate the damage inflicted by these politicians," she added, blaming Congressional Democrats for the shutdown and the lapse in funding.

The DHS went into a partial shutdown on 14 February after funding lapsed due to an impasse between Republicans and Democrats over a deal on immigration enforcement reforms after two people were killed by federal law enforcement personnel in Minneapolis amid the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

| Trump sends 'great hospital boat' to Greenland to take care of 'sick people' PreCheck, Global Entry suspension - Things to know

The TSA PreCheck programme offers vetted passengers a dedicated, faster security lanes to forgo customary security check-in queues for quicker passage.

The Global Entry programme, similarly, offers rapid check-ins for Americans at US ports of entry.

As reported by The Post, the halt in these two programs will begin from 6 am Eastern Time (11 am GMT).

However, Noem assured that the CBP and the TSA will prioritize "the general traveling population," without giving further details.

"This is particularly important given this weekend another significant winter storm is forecast to impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States," she added.

| 'Do the American thing'-Neal Katyal takes on Trump after tariffs hiked to 15% Other DHS services hit

Other DHS services have also been affected by the partial shutdown.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was on Thursday was ordered to suspend the deployment of hundreds of aid workers to disaster-torn areas around the US, reported CNN.

More than 300 FEMA disaster responders were preparing for upcoming assignments but told to stand down, the outlet reported citing internal communications.

Most employees of the TSA and the US Coast Guard, however, are working without pay, given that their roles are considered critical, NBC reported.

ICE and CBP personnel, meanwhile, continuing their paid work under the $75 billion in funding approved last year under Trump's tax cut and spending law.