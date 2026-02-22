Sunny Deol To Salman Khan: 18 Exciting Movie Sequels Of 8 Bollywood Superstars Coming Soon

Several big Bollywood films and sequels are set for release, featuring stars Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Here's a quick look at upcoming blockbusters soon.

Sunny Deol is all set to rock the box office with sequels to his many films. Just so you know, sequels like Jaat 2, Gadar 3, Border 3, and Apne 2 are on their way.

Salman Khan is also ready to make a splash at the box office. Sequels to his films, Kick 2 and Dabangg 4, are in the lineup.

According to reports, several sequels of Ajay Devgn's films are lined up. Sequels like Shaitaan 2, Drishyam 3, Dhamaal 4, and Golmaal 5 are in the pipeline. Filming for some of these is already complete.

Akshay Kumar is also gearing up to create a storm with sequels to his hit films. Sequels like Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 are on the way.

Shah Rukh Khan's magic is also set to be seen at the box office. According to reports, sequels to his films, Pathaan 2 and Jawan 2, are also in the works.

Hrithik Roshan is bringing Krrish 4 from his Krrish franchise. It's being said that the shooting for this sequel will start very soon.

Shraddha Kapoor is set to create a buzz at the box office once again with Stree 3 from her Stree franchise. It's reported that filming for this movie will start soon.

Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up to show his magic at the box office. Sequels to his films, Brahmastra 2 and Animal 2, are lined up. Their shooting is also set to begin soon.