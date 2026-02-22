Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing Outside Mosque During Ramadan

2026-02-22 01:35:25
(MENAFN) Authorities in the UK have opened a murder investigation after a young man was fatally stabbed outside a mosque in the West Midlands amid Ramadan celebrations, according to reports.

Police responded on Friday evening to reports of disorder outside a place of worship on Oldbury Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham. The 18-year-old victim was found in critical condition and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other young men, aged 19 and 22, sustained injuries in the attack and were taken to hospital; their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators stated that, despite the stabbing occurring during Ramadan, the incident is not currently being treated as motivated by religion or race.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said, “We're working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved. We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area.”

Police confirmed that inquiries are ongoing as they work to determine how the violence occurred and identify those responsible.

