403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Google DeepMind CEO Urges Urgent Research on AI Threats
(MENAFN) The CEO of Google DeepMind has called for urgent research into the potential threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), according to reports.
Demis Hassabis emphasized the need for “smart regulation” to address “the real risks” arising from the technology. His comments were made during an exclusive interview at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, India, where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded.
He stressed the importance of implementing robust safeguards to prevent the most serious dangers from increasingly autonomous systems. Hassabis highlighted two primary concerns: the potential misuse of AI by malicious actors and the possibility of humans losing control over highly capable systems.
When asked whether development could be slowed to allow specialists more time to address these risks, he replied that his company could contribute but noted it is only one player among many in the broader AI ecosystem. He also acknowledged that regulators are struggling to keep pace with the rapid advancement of AI technology.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman similarly called for swift regulatory action at the summit, while India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for international cooperation to ensure AI delivers positive outcomes.
The US delegation, however, pushed back, with leader Michael Kratsios stating that the Trump administration is firmly opposed to global AI governance.
Demis Hassabis emphasized the need for “smart regulation” to address “the real risks” arising from the technology. His comments were made during an exclusive interview at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, India, where the India AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded.
He stressed the importance of implementing robust safeguards to prevent the most serious dangers from increasingly autonomous systems. Hassabis highlighted two primary concerns: the potential misuse of AI by malicious actors and the possibility of humans losing control over highly capable systems.
When asked whether development could be slowed to allow specialists more time to address these risks, he replied that his company could contribute but noted it is only one player among many in the broader AI ecosystem. He also acknowledged that regulators are struggling to keep pace with the rapid advancement of AI technology.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman similarly called for swift regulatory action at the summit, while India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for international cooperation to ensure AI delivers positive outcomes.
The US delegation, however, pushed back, with leader Michael Kratsios stating that the Trump administration is firmly opposed to global AI governance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment