Police Maintain Ongoing Search at Ex-Prince Andrew’s Windsor Residence
(MENAFN) Police in Windsor, a town west of London, are conducting searches at former Prince Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge, for a third consecutive day, according to reports.
Thames Valley Police confirmed on Saturday that operations at the property are expected to continue through Monday. Photographs show convoys of officers arriving at the residence, located just a few miles from Windsor Castle.
The former royal was arrested on Thursday. Authorities later issued a statement noting they had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from Aylsham Police Station after being questioned for 11 hours.
He has consistently denied any involvement in crimes linked to convicted US pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Reports indicate that the government is considering removing him from the royal line of succession.
