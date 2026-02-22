403
Japan Arrests Cargo Ship Navigator After Fatal Fishing Boat Collision
(MENAFN) Authorities in Japan arrested the navigator of a cargo ship on Saturday “for professional negligence” following a collision with a fishing vessel in central Japan that killed two people, according to reports.
Hanon Sugimoto, 21, was reportedly steering the 499-ton, 71-meter (233-foot) cargo ship when the accident occurred on Friday afternoon, as stated by local officials.
At the time, she was alone on the bridge of the vessel, which had a six-person crew and was en route to Kurashiki without any cargo. The ship struck the side of a 16-ton fishing boat anchored nearby, carrying 13 people.
Two men on the fishing boat, aged 84 and 67, drowned as a result of the collision, while the captain and the remaining ten passengers sustained injuries, according to reports.
