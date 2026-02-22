403
CIA Orders Revision of Politically Biased Intelligence Assessments
(MENAFN) The Central Intelligence Agency announced Friday that its director, John Ratcliffe, has instructed the agency to either retract or significantly revise 19 intelligence assessments produced over the past ten years after determining they contained political bias.
In a formal statement, Ratcliffe said the reports—compiled prior to his leadership—“fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold” and fail to represent the agency’s analytical rigor. He stressed that there is “no room for bias” in intelligence work.
According to the agency, the assessments were flagged by the President's Intelligence Advisory Board following an independent examination of hundreds of intelligence products issued during the previous decade.
The CIA stated that the identified reports “did not meet CIA and IC (intelligence community) analytic tradecraft standards and failed to be independent of political consideration.”
As part of the disclosure, the agency made public three partially redacted examples. These included analyses addressing women involved in racially motivated violent extremism, reported pressure faced by LGBT activists across the Middle East and North Africa, and shortages of contraceptives in developing nations linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Separate reporting cited a senior administration official as saying that many of the remaining flagged documents focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion topics. The same coverage noted that some former officials have challenged both the decision to declassify the materials and the assertion that the assessments were deficient.
