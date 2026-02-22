403
Trump Considers Iranian Proposal for Limited Nuclear Enrichment
(MENAFN) Donald Trump is reportedly willing to examine an Iranian proposal that would permit limited or symbolic uranium enrichment, as long as it eliminates any route toward developing a nuclear weapon, according to US media accounts citing senior officials.
The development comes as Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran is completing a new proposal expected to be delivered to Washington in the coming days. He indicated the initiative would contain both political assurances and technical safeguards designed to confirm that Iran’s nuclear activities remain strictly civilian in nature.
According to reports, the official US stance continues to favor “zero enrichment” inside Iran.
Nonetheless, one senior official suggested the administration would be open to evaluating an offer involving minimal or “token” enrichment if accompanied by firm and verifiable guarantees.
“President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home,” the official said, noting that any agreement would need to clearly demonstrate the peaceful intent of Iran’s nuclear program.
The reports further indicated that Trump has reviewed potential military courses of action.
Among the options presented were scenarios involving strikes on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei—often mentioned as a possible successor—and other senior clerical figures. A separate source confirmed that a proposal contemplating the killing of Khamenei and his son had been shown to the president weeks earlier.
Individuals familiar with the matter stressed that no conclusive decision has been reached.
A senior White House representative said any submission from Tehran must be “very detailed” and convincingly establish that its nuclear activities would be “benign,” adding that US officials would assess the proposal once it is formally presented in writing.
The latest disclosures follow recent warnings from Trump suggesting that American military action against Iran could be near, amid an increased US military presence across the region.
