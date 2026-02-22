403
Ukraine Sanctions Entities Serving Russia's Military Industry
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed sweeping sanction decrees Saturday targeting Russia's shadow oil fleet and its military-industrial supply chain, according to his official website.
The measures, enacted through decisions by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, take aim at a network of vessels, foreign nationals, and defense contractors accused of sustaining Russia's war machine.
The first decree targets 225 ship captains linked to the export of Russian petroleum products — a critical revenue stream for Moscow. Those blacklisted include nationals from Russia, India, and the Philippines. The majority of vessels flagged in the action had already been sanctioned by the European Union, the United States, Britain, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
A second, broader sanctions package strikes 46 Russian citizens, two Iranian nationals, and 44 Russian companies embedded in the country's military-industrial complex.
"These include entities that supply, develop, manufacture and repair equipment, electronic warfare systems and spare parts for Russia's military-industrial complex. Their products are used in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance drones, small arms and ammunition," the report said.
The two Iranian nationals were found to have smuggled aviation components past international restrictions, benefiting a Tehran-linked aircraft manufacturer already under sanctions by Ukraine, the United States, Switzerland, and New Zealand — a company directly partnering with Moscow in the production of Shahed drones.
