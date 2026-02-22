Nikhil Kumaraswamy Confirms Ramanagara Contest, Slams Congress Govt

Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing State President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday clarified that he will contest the elections from Ramanagara assembly constituency in the coming days. Speaking in Tumkur, he said that the Ramanagara assembly constituency has already selected the people who will occupy the posts of Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He said that he will not choose any other constituency to contest from except the Ramanagara assembly constituency. He also said that former JD(S) MLA DC Gowrishankar is a good friend and wished him to be elected as an MLA in the future. Responding to his defeat in the last three elections, he said that he wishes him well.

On Karnataka Governance and Congress

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking on the power tussle for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, he said that governance in the state has taken a back seat, pointing to administrative lapses and leaving leadership decisions to the Congress high command. Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "We are not bothered or concerned. People of Karnataka want good governance, but ultimately, it has taken a back seat. Administration has taken a backseat. There are many lapses within the governance. This has to be addressed... It is left to the Congress high command to take a decision whether who has to continue or who has to leave the throne and give it to somebody else..."

Affirms BJP-JDS Alliance Stability

On the stability of the BJP-JDS alliance and future electoral prospects, the JD(S) Youth Wing State President emphasised the need for the internal resolution of party matters. "This alliance was formed during the last Lok Sabha polls, and we are sure we will not back out of it at any time. We are very clear that in 2028 the NDA will form the government and that we will win 140 to 150 seats... Within the party framework, if these kinds of issues crop up, since the BJP is a national party, and we are a regional party. it is better to sort it out within the party framework rather than discuss these kinds of things in public," he told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)