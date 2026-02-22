Rajinikanth To Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Superstars Over 70 Still Ruling The Box Office With Blockbusters

Even after crossing 70, several Indian actors continue headlining films as heroes and scoring box office hits. Here are five legendary superstars defying age with blockbuster performances and enduring fan power today.

Age:83 years

Amitabh Bachchan, born October 11, 1942, remains Bollywood's megastar with a six-decade career and 200+ films. His recent hit Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹1042.25 crore worldwide.

Age:75 years

Rajinikanth, born December 12, 1950, enjoys timeless craze. Across five decades and 170 films, his blockbuster Coolie grossed about ₹518 crore worldwide, cementing his enduring global box office dominance today.

Age:74 years

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been acting since 1971. Born Sep 7, 1951, he's been in over 425 films. His blockbuster 'Kalamkaval' earned ₹82.75 crore worldwide.

Age: 71 years

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, born Nov 7, 1954, has acted for 6 decades. After 'Kalki 2898 AD', his films 'Indian 2' and 'Thug Life' flopped.

Age:70 years

Chiranjeevi is Telugu cinema's mega star. Born Aug 22, 1955, his career spans 5 decades. He's done over 150 films. His upcoming films include 'Vishwambhara' and 'Chiru-Odela'.