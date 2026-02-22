BJP Slams Congress Protest At AI Summit: 'How Can You Oppose Country?'

BJP Leaders Condemn Protest

Days after the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Impact Summit, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the Congress may demonstrate its opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, but "how can you oppose the country?"

"If Mahatma Gandhi were alive, seeing the state of the Congress, he would say that the Congress should be shut down. You may oppose PM Modi and the BJP, but how can you oppose the country?...," Majumdar told reporters here a day earlier Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday condemned the Indian Youth Congress protest, stating that Congress believes in defaming "vibrant democracy with violent anarchy."

Ridiculing the Congress protest as "a naked dance", he said that the Opposition party must change its thinking, or it will be ruined. "Recently, at the AI Summit, where heads of nearly twenty countries and representatives from 118 countries were present, you performed a naked dance... They believe that through their violent anarchy, they can destroy, disturb, and defame a vibrant democracy. Therefore, they must break free from this thinking. Otherwise, they will continue to ruin themselves every day..." the BJP leader told ANI.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called the Indian Youth Congress protest "a betrayal of India's image." "On behalf of the Goa government, I condemn the way Congress, due to its low-level politics, sent its young workers to this AI Summit, and the way they have taken off their clothes and protested... This is a betrayal of India's image...," the CM said.

Protest Details and Aftermath

In the protest held at the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital, the Youth Congress members removed their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised PM". The party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with the protest and sent them into a five-day police custody. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)