Assam Congress Ex-Chief Bhupen Borah Joins BJP Ahead Of State Polls

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of State BJP President Dilip Saikia, ahead of the assembly elections slate to be held in the next few months. BJP MP Baijayant Panda was also present on the occasion.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22, following his resignation from the Congress party.

Borah Cites 'Humiliation' for Quitting Congress

Earlier, Bhupen Borah reflected on his 32-year political career, highlighting his rise from MLA to Assam Congress chief and his role in shaping the party's alliances in the state. "I started the talks. On the 11th, Gaurav Gogoi said, 'You shouldn't go alone, take Rakibul Hussain along too'... I was talking to all the parties, but on the 13th, Gaurav Gogoi announced that Bhupen Borah had created a misunderstanding. I asked him why he had humiliated me in front of everyone, but he gave no answer... I even told Rahul Gandhi that I couldn't tolerate such humiliation. But no one said anything," he said.

Borah noted that when he became APCC president in 2021, Congress was in alliance with AIUDF, which he ended, and later, before the formation of the INDIA alliance, he successfully forged partnerships with 16 different parties. "I gave 32 years to the Congress party. Congress made me from an MLA to APCC President... When I became president in 2021, Congress was in alliance with AIUDF. I broke the alliance. After that, before the INDIA alliance was formed, I forged alliances with 16 parties," Borah said.

Assam Gears Up for Polls

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is looking to defend its power against Congress. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)