Gautam Adani Offers Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Dham In Jharkhand

Adani Offers Prayers at Deoghar Temple

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, on Sunday, offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar in Jharkhand. After the 'darshan', Adani said that he prayed for the well-being of the countrymen. "It was my long-held wish to offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham. I feel very blessed to have offered prayers here. I prayed for the well-being of the people of Jharkhand and the nation..." he said.

Adani Group's $100 Billion AI and Data Centre Commitment

Earlier, on Tuesday, he signalled a massive shift in India's technological role with a commitment to invest USD 100 billion in AI-ready data centres by 2035. In a post on Twitter, he said, "Renewable energy. Grid resilience. Hyperscale AI. A $250B intelligence ecosystem in motion. India will not follow the AI century. India will shape it."

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035, marking one of the world's largest integrated energy and compute commitments.

In an official statement, the company said the initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and computing platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging Intelligence Revolution. The investment will focus on building hyperscale data centre infrastructure powered by renewable energy to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and national digital infrastructure.

It stated "The Adani Group today announced one of the world's largest integrated energy-compute commitments, a direct investment of USD 100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035".

The company stated that the USD 100 billion investment is expected to catalyse an additional USD 150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms, and supporting industries by 2035. Together, this is projected to create a USD 250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade. (ANI)

