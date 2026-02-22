Emirates' Premium Economy Network Will Expand To 99 Points By End Of 2026

Dubai: Emirates has announced a series of aircraft deployments and cabin upgrades across its global network, expanding the availability of Premium Economy and enhancing consistency in its onboard experience.

As part of its ongoing retrofit programme, the airline will complete the upgrade of its first high-density, two-class Airbus A380 by mid-April. The aircraft will be reconfigured into a three-class layout featuring 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats, and 437 Economy Class seats. The first upgraded aircraft will operate flights between Dubai and Amman from 14 April. By November, Emirates expects all 15 of its two-class A380s to be retrofitted into the new three-class configuration.

Across Europe and North America, enhancements include the deployment of a four-class retrofitted A380 on select flights to New York from 1 April, expanding to daily service from 1 June. Zurich will see a four-class A380 from 1 March, while Milan and Dublin will receive retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft later in the year. All aircraft feature Premium Economy cabin.

In Asia, upgraded services will roll out to Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong, including the introduction of a retrofitted A380 from December. In Africa, the airline's new Airbus A350 equipped with Premium Economy cabin will serve Entebbe from 29 March.

Emirates currently operates 21 weekly flights from Dhaka. Through its hub in Dubai, the airline offers seamless connections to more than 140 destinations worldwide.

-N