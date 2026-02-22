403
Trump Defies Court, Drives Global Tariff to 15 Percent
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday he would immediately raise his sweeping global tariff from 10 to 15 percent, escalating a high-stakes confrontation with the Supreme Court just one day after the nation's highest court struck down his original tariff policy.
"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Trump wrote in a Saturday social media post.
The president further signaled that broader tariff measures were forthcoming, stating that his administration would, over the next several months, "determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!"
The dramatic move came less than 24 hours after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt Trump a significant legal blow, ruling 6-3 on Friday morning that his tariff policy enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act was unconstitutional. Within hours of that ruling, a defiant Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10 percent duty on imports from all countries worldwide — a measure he has now moved to expand further.
The rapid escalation sets the stage for a deepening constitutional standoff between the White House and the judiciary, with no immediate indication that Trump intends to scale back his aggressive trade posture.
