Azerbaijan, Pakistan Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional And International Security

2026-02-22 01:04:03

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, AzerNEWS reports.

The discussion centered on matters arising from the strategic partnership between the two countries. The sides explored opportunities to expand both bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas.

They also addressed the regional and international security environment of mutual interest.

In addition, the two ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East. They discussed issues stemming from the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peac ein Washington. Other topics of shared concern were also reviewed.

AzerNews

