Russia Strikes American Enterprise In Sumy Region, Sybiha Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on the social network X.

“Today, Russia struck another American business in Ukraine-a civilian production facility of Mondelez in Trostianets-one of the first major U.S. investments in Ukraine's independent economy,” he noted.

Sybiha stated that the missile hit one of the production buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The minister stressed that this is not a military facility, but an enterprise that has been operating since the 1990s, producing world-famous brands, providing jobs for Ukrainians, and contributing to the economies of Ukraine and the United States.

“When Russian missiles hit such sites, they are not only targeting Ukraine. They are targeting American business interests in Europe,” the foreign minister stated.

Moscow cannot speak about economic dialogue with the United States while attacking US-owned production facilities, he noted.

“Targeting peaceful industry is not warfare-it is deliberate economic terror. Accountability must follow,” Sybiha emphasized.

Sybiha calls on representatives of Vienna institutions to boycott Moscow Nonproliferation Conference

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian foreign minister said that Russia is deliberately striking American enterprises in Ukraine, with 47% of such companies affected during the full-scale war and 38% suffering casualties.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha, X