Polish Sejm Marshal Warns Against Viewing Putin's Camp As Good-Faith Negotiators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in an interview with Ukrinform by the Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, commenting on the trilateral peace talks among Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

"Every real step toward a ceasefire is important. But we cannot pretend that Putin and his gang have suddenly become good-faith negotiators. Our position is clear: A ceasefire, sanctions pressure, and full sovereignty for Ukraine. In other words, a just peace is a situation in which the aggressor and the victim of aggression are clearly identified," Czarzasty emphasized.

The Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland believes that Europe must participate in the negotiation process.“Countries whose security is directly threatened cannot be mere observers,” he said.

Marshal of Polish Sejm names key topics of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdańsk

Also, Czarzasty noted that he has no illusions about Moscow's goodwill.

"The issue of accountability cannot depend on Russia's consent. There are international mechanisms, including proceedings in international tribunals, designed to ensure that crimes do not go unpunished. History teaches us that without accountability, there can be no lasting peace. This is the starting point. The ruling coalition in Poland, of which I am a part, understands this well. This is our next common Polish-Ukrainian interest," concluded the Marshal of the Sejm.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is striving to ensure that the next round of trilateral negotiations yields positive results.

On February 18, trilateral negotiations among Ukraine, the United States, and Russia concluded in Geneva.

Photo: Włodzimierz Czarzasty / Facebook