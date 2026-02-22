Enemies Strike Energy Facilities In Odesa Region With Drones, Causing Fires

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to launch massive attacks on energy facilities in the Odesa region. Last night, Russia again struck energy infrastructure facilities with drones. The strikes caused fires over large areas. Currently, all fires have been extinguished by rescue workers,” he said.

The assessment of the condition of energy facilities and the elimination of the consequences are ongoing.

Energy facility damaged in Odesa due to Russian attack

Yesterday, a lyceum was partially destroyed, and warehouses of an energy company and residential buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of a nighttime drone attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service