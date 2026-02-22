Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. To Showcase World-Class Locking Plate Systems At WHX FIME 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 21, 2026 5:20 am - Explore top class locking plate system and other orthopedic implant systems by Siora Surgicals at the premier stage of the FIME Show Miami 2026.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a globally recognized manufacturer of orthopedic implants and instruments, has announced its participation in WHX FIME 2026, one of the world's leading medical trade exhibitions. At the event, the company will present its world-class range of advanced locking plate systems, designed to support reliable fracture fixation and improved surgical outcomes.

Taking place from June 17-19, 2026, WHX FIME 2026 is set to bring together medical device manufacturers, healthcare professionals, distributors, and decision-makers from across the globe. Siora Surgicals' presence at the Miami Beach Convention Center underlines its continued commitment to innovation, quality manufacturing, and expanding its international footprint in the orthopedic industry.

During the event, Siora Surgicals will highlight its comprehensive portfolio of locking plate systems, including clavicle locking plates, volar locking plates, VA LCP distal radius plates, and more, developed for a wide range of anatomical applications. These systems are engineered to provide stable fixation, precise anatomical fit, and enhanced biomechanical strength, making them suitable for complex fractures and challenging clinical scenarios. Designed in close alignment with the needs of orthopedic surgeons, the locking plates support both conventional and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Siora's locking plate systems are manufactured using high-grade medical-quality materials, including stainless steel and titanium alloys, ensuring durability, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility. Each implant is produced at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility under stringent quality control protocols. The products comply with international regulatory standards, reinforcing Siora Surgicals' reputation as a trusted supplier in over 50 countries worldwide.

Commenting on the participation, a spokesperson from Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. stated,“WHX FIME 2026 offers an excellent platform for us to connect with global healthcare professionals and industry partners. Our locking plate systems represent years of research, precision engineering, and feedback from surgeons across different markets. Through this exhibition, we aim to demonstrate how our solutions contribute to reliable fixation and better patient recovery.”

The company's display at WHX FIME 2026 will focus on locking plate solutions for trauma and orthopedic reconstruction, including plates designed for upper limb, lower limb, periarticular, and complex fracture management. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore product features, understand design advantages, and interact with Siora's experienced technical and sales team.

In addition to showcasing products, Siora Surgicals sees FIME Show 2026 as a strategic opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing partners and explore new collaborations with distributors and healthcare organizations. The exhibition aligns with the company's long-term vision of making high-quality orthopedic implants accessible to surgeons and hospitals across diverse markets.

With decades of experience in orthopedic manufacturing, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong reputation for consistency, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. Its participation in FIME Medical Expo 2026 reinforces its position as a forward-looking company dedicated to advancing orthopedic care through reliable and well-engineered implant systems.

Healthcare professionals, distributors, and industry stakeholders attending the Miami Exhibition are cordially invited to visit Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. to learn more about its world-class locking plate systems & other implants, and explore opportunities for collaboration.