Getting Authorized From Oxford Said With A Grade - 94.5% And Behind The Scenes Of The Coursework

Comprehension is language of relationships. Tapascharya is the language of Spirituality. Authorization is the language of Business

Time and Tide wait for none. Spiritual World, Business World and Innovation World work at an intersection of Tapascharya, Authorization and Postulates.

It is unprecedented to see monks of spiritual organization which is present in 100+ countries globally, raised hundred of crores and fed entire nation few years back; getting off-guarded and killed by nation during the time of chaos.

With an open mind, one can comprehend that this was attack on spiritual world and on the tapascharya of those leaders who built the precedence of personal growth and upgrade for millions of individuals of same nation.

Life teaches everyone again and again to not get utilized and then get killed blatantly. This one incident which is continuous and still persistent showcases brutality and animosity without any discretion. This is the typical leadership at organizational, national and leadership level that keeps talent without upgrade, attacks credible spiritual leaders & supports public miscalibrations.

It is required to kill such leadership openly, publicly and unapologetically.

There is no respect of Tapascharya of these spiritual leaders and no effort to restore the required calibration.

At an individual level, being a servant leader asks for discretion. If there is no admiration for Tapascharya, Authorization and Comprehension – it is utmost required to shift the ball from Virtuous Wheel to that of Discretion with right mechanisms.

Doing coursework from Oxford Said in the midst of running company and major responsibilities including financial obligations which are substantial, asked for a rigorous mindset. While I am inspired by leaders who run multi-billion-dollar ventures, pursue academics and at the same time manage their family, it gave me inspiration to pull off the course-work with efforts.

While I asked my father to assist in some intricacies of coursework – he declined and I was surprised. He set the precedent that you would have to accomplish the coursework yourself. Coming from a place where such assistance is required during crucial coursework, pulling it off while running an organization asked me to build up mental rigor.

There was no assistance and it was set that I was on my own. My love for Education, Strategy and Leadership made me inclined to take if up amidst every intricacy.

The coursework was fantastic; it was rigorous and asked for stretched analysis as well building frameworks. I was more emphasized on doing it seriously and while it was exhilarating experience, there was A grade with 94.5% score on accomplishing the same. On reading more about the credentials, it came out that Oxford is ranked #1 for 10 consecutive years.

Getting authorized where scoring is computerized, automated and AI driven provides credibility in itself. By being authorized with this score amidst such intricacies showcased the right fundamentals.

That made me realize to not take substantial inputs from anyone for granted.

What if – I had not received required score or failed in the coursework? The fear of failing in the coursework made me excel in the same.

Irrespective of everything, as a business owner – I hardly admire those who do not respect Spirituality Dwelling in Tapascharya, Credentials that are Authorized by World Class Organizations and who do not have Comprehension in relations & businesses.

Getting authorized from Oxford Said makes me say unapologetically to remove quotient of respect from such areas and shift emphasis on upgrade and progress.

Misguidance, Non-calibration and Skewed mechanisms become powerless when one gets mindset to attack traits and not an individual.

If Traits, Capability and Authorization speak for itself, all attacks are as futile as a tree without leaves.

Everyone have their language, I explain mine openly.

-Udit Shah