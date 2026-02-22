Iftar Project Sees Growth In Tents Across Qatar: Ministry Of Awqaf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has affirmed that the“Iftar for those fasting” project for this Ramadan is undergoing an incredible shift in terms of institutional expansion, represented in the growing number of Iftar tents among many more.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that this project, which is organised by the General Directorate of Endowments, is one of the foremost endowment and societal projects in the State of Qatar during Ramadan, as it embodies the true meanings of mercy, solidarity, and interdependence, as well as executes endowers' conditions through a regulated corporate system that ensures sustained goodness and impact, alongside awareness programmes and national partnerships, making it a combined model.

Assistant Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments and Chairman of the Iftar Project, Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Meer, underlined that the project carries religious, humanitarian, and social dimensions that help deepen values of mercy and interdependence.

This project has been operating with the intent of strengthening enduring Sharia aims that are based on magnanimity in distributing food and reviving the Prophet's Sunnah until it became an endowment model, Al Meer outlined.

He suggested that the project combines the regulating endowment dimension and the direct humanitarian work, thereby boosting social security, as well as religious, health, and social awareness, and ultimately projecting the civilizational image of the Qatari community during this holy month.

He stated that the selection of Iftar tent locations is conducted in accordance with carefully calibrated criteria that take into account population and labour density, accessibility, and compliance with regulatory and public-health requirements, thereby ensuring the orderly delivery of services to the largest possible number of beneficiaries.

Al Meer commended the individual initiatives undertaken by citizens during the holy month, emphasising the importance of adhering to regulatory and health compliance standards.

With regard to the funding mechanism, Al Meer clarified the distinction between a one-time donation and an Islamic endowment (waqf), suggesting that a donation constitutes an immediate contribution whose effect concludes once its purpose is fulfilled, whereas a waqf involves the allocation of a principal asset whose returns are managed sustainably in accordance with the conditions set by the donor.

Al Meer further highlighted that the project offers donors a flexible range of giving options to participate and earn reward, including: sponsoring a full Iftar tent for the entire month of Ramadan at a value of QR650,000, serving almost 45,000 meals; supporting a single-day Iftar tent at QR21,000, serving almost 1,500 fasting individuals; sponsoring an Iftar platter for ten fasting individuals at QR180; or providing Iftar for a single individual at QR19.