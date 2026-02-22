World Witnessed Bharat's Remarkable Capabilities At AI Summit, Says PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the recently concluded AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and said that through this, the world witnessed "Bharat's remarkable capabilities" in the field of artificial intelligence.

India hosted the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16-20, focusing on human-centric AI, global cooperation, and ethical frameworks like the New Delhi Declaration.

Addressing the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "This is a strong platform to bring forth achievements of the country and its people. One such achievement was recently seen during the AI Impact Summit that was held in Delhi. Leaders, industrialists, innovators and people from the start-up sectors arrived in the Bharat Mandapam for this summit."

"This summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future. I got the opportunity to meet the world leaders and tech leaders. At the AI Summit Exhibition, I showcase many innovations to the world leaders," he said.

During the summit, the Prime Minister noted that two products "impressed leaders from all over the world." The first was showcased at the AMUL booth, demonstrating how AI is assisting dairy workers in caring for their animals and managing their businesses. The second product, he mentioned, is related to culture, highlighting ways to preserve ancient knowledge, traditions, and scriptures while adapting them for future generations.

Mentioning the display of 'Sushruta Samhita' during the exhibition, PM Modi mentioned, "The first step showed how the image quality of the manuscripts was enhanced with the help of technology to make them readable. In the second step, this text image was made machine-readable. In the next step, the text was read by an AI Avatar. And then, in the next step, we also showed how this evaluation of knowledge can be translated into Indian and foreign languages with the help of technology."

"The world leaders showed great interest in learning about Bharat's ancient knowledge through a modern avatar," he added.

The Prime Minister said that through this summit, the world "witnessed Bharat's remarkable capabilities in the field of AI". He mentioned that at this summit, India also launched three 'Made in India' AI models.

"This in itself has been the biggest AI Summit to date. The enthusiasm and excitement of the youth for the summit were truly worth seeing. I congratulate all countries on the success of this summit," he added.