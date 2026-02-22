403
House Fire Leaves Three Dead in Tokyo
(MENAFN) Three bodies were recovered Sunday following a devastating pre-dawn house fire in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, as authorities worked to establish the identities of the victims, local media reported.
The blaze erupted at approximately 3 a.m. local time in Mutsuzawa, engulfing a residential property home to six family members, according to a Japanese public broadcaster, which cited police and fire department officials. The structure was completely destroyed before crews managed to bring the fire under control roughly five hours later.
Search teams initially recovered two bodies from the charred ruins, with a third discovered as operations continued.
In the aftermath, three family members remained unaccounted for — two young elementary school-aged girls and their grandmother, believed to be in her 60s. Investigators suspect the three recovered bodies belong to the missing relatives.
Two other occupants — the girls' grandfather, believed to be in his 70s, and their mother, estimated to be in her 30s — sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Both were conscious upon arrival, the broadcaster reported, citing police. The children's father was not present at the residence when the fire broke out.
No cause has been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.
