'ISF Workers Attacked Our Leader In West Bengal's Bhangar Area': Trinamool Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress has alleged that its party workers were attacked by Indian Secular Front (ISF) activists in Polerhat area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the incident occurred when they were holding the meeting in the area on Friday night.

Two Trinamool Congress leaders were reportedly injured in the attack and were rushed to Jirengacha Rural Hospital.

Doctors said that the condition of the injured is being monitored.

According to local sources, Trinamool Congress had organised a meeting in that area to strengthen the organisation ahead of Assembly polls. At that time, a group of miscreants suddenly entered the meeting venue and started arguing, leading to a fight.

Allegedly, the attack was carried out by ISF activists with sticks.

Car of Trinamool leader Khairul Islam was vandalised in the clash. A large force of Kolkata Police reached the area after receiving the news.

On the other hand, after receiving the news of the incident, Canning Purba Assembly constituency MLA and Trinamool observer for Bhangar, Saokat Molla quickly reached the spot. He went to the hospital and met the injured workers.

Allegedly, his car was also attacked. Saokat Molla claimed that one round of bullet was fired.

"The attack was carried out with the help of ISF MLA Nawsad Siddiqui. We want a proper investigation into the attack," said Molla.

However, ISF MLA of Bhangar Assembly constituency, Nawsad Siddiqui refuted this allegation. He claimed, "The one who is saying this attacked our workers in the area. He is trying to disturb the peace in area ahead of the elections."

He further demanded an impartial investigation into this incident.

A large police force has been deployed in different parts of Bhangar since Saturday night. So far, no one has been detained or arrested in connection with these two incidents yet. Police are investigating the matter and the situation is being monitored.

It is worth mentioning that Siddiqui is the lone ISF MLA in 294-seat West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

In 2021 state Assembly polls, ISF had contested the election in alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front and Indian National Congress. While both Left and Congress drew a blank in the Assembly election, ISF won only one seat.

Siddiqui had won the election from Bhangar Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district. It was only Assembly seat in 31-seat strong South 24 Parganas district which Trinamool Congress lost in 2021. Since then, there has been frequent clashed between TMC and ISF workers in Bhangar area to gain control of the constituency.