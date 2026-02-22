Cold Air Mass Lowers Temperatures Rain Expected In North And Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) -- A relatively cold air mass is set to push temperatures down on Sunday, with rain forecast to develop in northern and central regions from Monday and continue into midweek, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures are expected to drop noticeably on Sunday, bringing relatively cold conditions to most regions, while low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, remain comparatively warm. Low-level clouds are forecast, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.The department warned of reduced visibility during morning hours due to fog over high northern mountain areas, as well as occasional dust affecting the Badia regions.Weather conditions are expected to turn more unsettled on Monday, with skies becoming partly cloudy to overcast and intermittent showers forecast across northern and central areas. Conditions will remain relatively cold in most regions and mild in low-lying areas, with moderate northwesterly winds strengthening at times.Rainfall is forecast to persist on Tuesday and Wednesday, with periods of showers expected in northern and central regions and extending at times to limited parts of the southwestern areas. Northwesterly winds are expected to remain active during this period.For Sunday, temperatures in eastern Amman are expected to range between 18 C and 6 C, compared with 16 C and 4 C in western Amman. The northern highlands are forecast to record between 13 C and 5 C, while the Sharah highlands will range from 15 C to 4 C. In the Badia, temperatures are expected to reach 20 C during the day before falling to 5 C at night, while plains areas will see readings between 18 C and 6 C.Low-lying areas will remain warmer, with temperatures expected to range between 24 C and 12 C in the northern Jordan Valley and 26 C and 14 C in the south. Aqaba is forecast to record highs of 25 C and lows of 14 C.