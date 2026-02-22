Trump Imposes Blanket 15% Tariffs As Post-Ruling Turmoil Spreads

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump has announced the United States will increase baseline tariffs on imports from all countries to 15%, as the fallout continues from a seismic Supreme Court ruling on Friday.

Trump had imposed sweeping“reciprocal tariffs” last year under an Emergency Powers Act, but the court ruled this law did not authorize him to do so.

Speaking in the wake of the ruling on Friday, Trump admonished the justices of the Supreme Court. He called the Democratic justices who ruled against the tariffs a“disgrace to the nation.”

He also said he felt“ashamed” of members of the court he considered conservative who had voted against his use of emergency powers.

Trump's statement was riddled with insults and inaccuracies. However, he admitted he had tried to“make things simple” by using the Emergency Powers Act. He went on to say he does have other options, but those options would take more time. This was one part of his speech that was indeed accurate.

With the clock already ticking on his landmark trade agenda, and the multi-billion dollar question of refunds looming, what might Trump do next? Here's what could now be in store for both Australia and the world.

Scrambling for alternatives

The new 15% rate is an increase on the 10% global baseline tariff enacted shortly after the ruling using a different law.

This part of the law has never been used. However, it appears to clearly allow the president to impose tariffs of up to 15%, and for a period of no more than 150 days.

But Trump said during this five-month period, his administration would investigate the use of yet another law, section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.