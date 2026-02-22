MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post A Beverage Created By Starbucks And Influencer MrBeast Arrives In Costa Rica For A Limited Time appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Starbucks chain launched the“Cannon Ball” drink in Costa Rica as part of a partnership with content creator MrBeast for the premiere of the second season of Beast Games.

The drink is available from Thursday, February 19, until March 6, at select stores across the country, according to a press release from the company.

“Cannon Ball” is a lemonade made with Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers bases. It is served cold and includes fruit. The company said it was created by the brand's baristas.

The partnership comes in the context of the launch of the second season of Beast Games, a program in which 100 competitors compete for a $5 million prize. During the recording of the program, participants had permanent access to Starbucks products on set, the company said.

Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks' global brand director, said the collaboration seeks to connect with the communities that follow the program.

Beau Avril, senior vice president of global media and partnerships at Beast Industries, said the brand accompanied the competition throughout the season.

