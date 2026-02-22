Firing Incident At Banaras Hindu University - Four Bullet Casings Recovered: What To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint): A firing incident was reported at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) after a student clash, according to PTI. Four bullet casings were reportedly recovered.

The incident took place outside Birla ''A'' Hostel on the BHU campus on Saturday night, according to UNI.

What happened?

Bike-borne youths fired four rounds at Rohan Mishra, a third-year undergraduate student. Students came out of their hotel rooms when they heard gunshots. The proctorial board team and police rushed to the venue. The students took out the demonstration and blocked the road while seeking an action, the report noted.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by Mishra based on his complaint against three men, namely Piyush Kumar Tiwari, Rishabh and Tapas.

Mishra stated he was standing outside the hostel gate with his friend Vishal Kumar when the three accused came on a motorcycle and began firing, with an motive to kill them.

The duo managed to escape; however, one bullet went nearby to their heads. They ran towards their hostel room.

Mishra claimed the incident was carried out at the direction of removed students Kshitij Upadhyay and Abhishek Upadhyay. He said he had informed the BHU administration about a potential attack 20 days earlier.

Police personnel from different stations reached the scene and probed after learning about the incident, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vaibhav Bangar.

Another incident occurred at BHU's Cyber Library Study Centre in December last year when a fire broke out in the UPS room. Around 400 students were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Preliminary findings suggested a short circuit as the likely cause, according to Times Of India.

Gaurav Singh, 23, a suspended student of BHU in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead on April 2, 2019, just outside a hostel gate on the university campus, reported NDTV. He was hit by three bullets. Police have arrested four university students in connection with the case, and the university's first woman chief proctor was also been named in the complaint.

The victim had been suspended by the university last year for his alleged involvement in campus violence in 2017 related to student safety issues. He was accused of helping set a bus on fire during the unrest. Singh was pursuing a master's degree at the university.