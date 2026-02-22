Delhi Latest Weather Update: Light Morning Mist, Clear Skies And Heat Expected By Noon

Warm afternoon follows a cool, misty morning in Delhi today, says India Meteorological Department. Skies stay mostly clear, light haze lingers early, and temperatures rise steadily by midday with no rain expected in capital.

According to the latest IMD report, Delhi's weather on Feb 22 will be misty. Visibility may be low in the morning, while light sun in the afternoon will feel pleasant. No warnings have been issued, meaning the weather will be normal. The forecast suggests a mix of mild warmth during the day and coolness in the morning and evening.

As per the Delhi temperature update, the max temp on Feb 22 is expected to be 29°C and the min 13°C. It'll be cool in the morning, but the afternoon sun might feel strong. Humidity could be around 95% in the morning and 45% in the afternoon, causing morning fog. This temperature signals rising heat for the last week of February.

According to the Delhi weather update, be careful while driving due to morning fog. Use fog lights and keep a safe distance if visibility is low. Wear layered clothing for the cool mornings/evenings and warm days. Drink more water due to the rising heat. Though no alert is issued, it's important to take care of your health in changing weather.

According to the Delhi weather forecast, a mild start to summer is being felt from Feb 22. The max temp of 29°C indicates winter is fading. The afternoon sun can feel sharp, while nights will remain slightly cool. The temp may cross 30°C in the coming days, creating a pre-summer-like situation.

According to the IMD report, Delhi's max temp could hit 30-32°C between Feb 23-27. This means the mercury might rise by 2-3 degrees in the next 4-5 days. No warning is issued, but the afternoon heat will increase. As per the Delhi weather forecast for 2026, a further temperature rise is possible by early March.