'Best Wishes': PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, wishing him good health and a long life.

The Prime Minister conveyed his message through a post on X, which was followed by a series of greetings from senior Union ministers and BJP leaders for the Mizoram Chief Minister.

“Best wishes to Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health,” PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes, posting on X,“Birthday greetings to Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma Ji. Wishing you good health and strength to continue serving the people of Mizoram.”

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also posted on X,“Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma Ji. May you be blessed with good health and continued strength in your dedicated service to the people of Mizoram.”

BJP MP Sambit Patra also extended birthday wishes, posting on X,“Warm birthday greetings to Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma Ji. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath Ji bless you with good health, strength and wisdom as you continue serving the people of Mizoram with dedication and commitment.”

The birthday wishes come as Lalduhoma continues to focus on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the northeastern state. Recently, he inaugurated the Lengtekai bridge over the Tlawng River, linking the capital city Aizawl with the state's lone Lengpui airport and the Mamit district bordering Tripura.

Officially named the Faith Bridge, the project was constructed with funding from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways at a cost of Rs 43.83 crore. The 100-metre-long bridge, measuring 7.5 metres in width with 1.5-metre footpaths on both sides, is designed to carry loads of up to 385 metric tonnes. The infrastructure asset is expected to significantly enhance transport safety, improve vehicular capacity and boost regional connectivity, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods across the state.

A former IPS officer, Lalduhoma, led his party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), to a landslide victory in the 2023 Assembly elections and was sworn in as CM on December 8, 2023.