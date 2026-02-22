Taapsee Pannu Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Secret To Dealing With Online Trolls Read On

Taapsee Pannu praises Shah Rukh Khan's calm, grounded nature, revealing how her Dunki co-star handles online trolls with grace, humor, and focus on work over negativity

Taapsee Pannu, who co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki', spoke about him on a podcast. She was asked about people calling SRK 'arrogant' when they miss his sense of humor.

What Taapsee said

Taapsee was asked if her jokes are seen as arrogant. She said she asked SRK the same thing, as she loved jokes he was trolled for, and wanted to know how he handles it.

On set, I asked Shah Rukh sir the same thing! I told him I'm going through a similar phase where people troll jokes I love. I asked him how he manages it when people don't get the joke.

What SRK said

Taapsee added, "So he also said that the people you are joking with... they should also be on the same wavelength of humor. Only then does your joke work."

Taapsee starred with SRK in 'Dunki' (2023). It's about four friends trying to get to London for a better life. The film is a Rajkumar Hirani directorial, presented by Jio Studios.