Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's Film Crosses ₹3 Crore Gross Check Here

Taapsee Pannu's film Assi runs 5,086 shows by day three, earning ₹3.12 crore gross and ₹2.61 crore net so far; final day-three figures will arrive tonight after all shows conclude, official tally.
Taapsee Pannu's film Assi, released on Feb 20 alongside Do Deewane Shehar Mein, got good reviews but had a slow start, earning ₹1 crore on day one. On day two, it grossed ₹1.92 crore and netted ₹1.60 crore with 13.2% occupancy, trailing Khel Khel Mein's ₹2.05 crore.
Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Assi' hit theaters on February 20, clashing with 'Do Deewane Shehar Mein'. The filmmakers screened it for the media a week before release, and it received mostly positive reviews.
However, 'Assi' had a slow start at the box office, earning just ₹1 crore on its first day, which isn't impressive. Still, content-driven films often start slow and pick up speed over the weekend with positive word-of-mouth.
Assi's Box Office Collection (Day 2) According to Sacnilk, 'Assi' grossed ₹1.92 crore and netted ₹1.60 crore in India on its second day. The total occupancy was just 13.2%, which is very low. Pannu's film is still trailing her previous theatrical release, 'Khel Khel Mein,' which netted ₹2.05 crore on its second day.
The producers of 'Assi' haven't officially released the film's budget, but reports suggest it cost ₹30-40 crore to make. This Anubhav Sinha-directed film needs to perform better at the box office to recover its costs.
'Assi' is a poignant and disturbing film. It reminds us that women's safety is still a major issue. 'Assi' isn't entertaining, but it confronts you with a heart-touching reality. Besides Taapsee, the film stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.
