Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu's Film Crosses ₹3 Crore Gross Check Here

Assi's Box Office Collection (Day 2) According to Sacnilk, 'Assi' grossed ₹1.92 crore and netted ₹1.60 crore in India on its second day. The total occupancy was just 13.2%, which is very low. Pannu's film is still trailing her previous theatrical release, 'Khel Khel Mein,' which netted ₹2.05 crore on its second day.

The producers of 'Assi' haven't officially released the film's budget, but reports suggest it cost ₹30-40 crore to make. This Anubhav Sinha-directed film needs to perform better at the box office to recover its costs.

'Assi' is a poignant and disturbing film. It reminds us that women's safety is still a major issue. 'Assi' isn't entertaining, but it confronts you with a heart-touching reality. Besides Taapsee, the film stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and others.