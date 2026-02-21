Eight Linked To Pakistan Arrested In TN, Bengal For Terror Plotting Against India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) A total of eight people, linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Bangladeshi terror outfits, have been arrested in connection with plotting a terror conspiracy against India, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested individuals used to post content in support of Pakistan-based terror outfits on social media and were residing in India without valid documents, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, the police confirmed that six illegal Bangladeshi nationals had been arrested in Tamil Nadu. Two arrests were later made from West Bengal.

All are being brought to New Delhi for further investigations.

The arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs regarding provocative online activity and suspected communication with extremist elements operating from across the border.

All the arrested individuals were involved in suspicious activities, including reconnaissance of cities and putting up 'Free Kashmir' posters in New Delhi, the officials said.

All of the accused were in contact with each other through social media. Out of the eight individuals, four travelled to Delhi and displayed 'Free Kashmir' and other incriminating posters at metro stations during the India-AI Summit. They later returned to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

A Delhi Police Q Branch team travelled to Tirupur and, with the assistance of Tirupur district police, conducted simultaneous raids at three locations, arresting six individuals -- Mijanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal.

Police sources said the suspects were taken into custody without incident. During the searches, officials seized eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the devices were allegedly used to share content supporting banned terror organisations and to maintain contact with suspected handlers.

The seized devices have been sent for forensic examination to analyse communication records and identify possible links to larger networks.

Investigators said the six individuals had been living and working in Tirupur for some time and were employed in garment manufacturing units in Uthukuli, Thirumuruganpoondi, and Palladam areas.

Police said the accused were residing in India without valid passports or visas.

Officials also suspect that forged Aadhaar cards were used by the accused to obtain employment and accommodation.

Further interrogation is underway to ascertain the extent of their activities and determine whether they were part of any organised network.

Security agencies have stepped up surveillance and verification measures in the region as part of ongoing efforts to monitor suspected unlawful activities.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

This follows reports from sources, referencing security agencies, indicating that Lashkar-e-Taiba from Pakistan has been organising an explosion near the Red Fort and other significant religious sites nationwide, including a temple in Chandni Chowk.

According to sources, the terrorist group might be planning an attack using an improvised explosive device (IED).