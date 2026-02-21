Amir Attends 2026 Qatar Exxonmobil Open Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the men's final of the 34th Qatar ExxonMobil Open for tennis, which was held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex this evening.

HH the Amir followed the match between World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World no. 40 from France Arthur Fils, which ended in Alcaraz's favor 6-2, 6-1.

The final was attended by several of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, ranking officials, and guests of the competition as well as tennis fans.