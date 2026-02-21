Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tanzania Vice President Meets Qatar's Envoy


2026-02-21 11:02:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vice President of Tanzania Emmanuel John Nchimbi met Saturday with Qatar's ambassador to Tanzania Fahad Rashid al-Muraikhi. The meeting discussed bilateral relations.

Emmanuel John Nchimbi bilateral relations

MENAFN21022026000067011011ID1110772188



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search