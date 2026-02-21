Illicit Drugs Seized At Hamad Int'l Airport

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) Customs Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle around 5kg of the illicit narcotic substance, blade-->

The Customs officers on duty suspected a traveller arriving in the country through the airport. Accordingly, the luggage of the traveller was subjected to full search through the specialised search and scanning equipment. After further manual search, the illicit substance was found hidden in a secret manner inside loudspeakers and different toys. Eventually, the necessary legal procedures were taken.

HIA Customs Department smuggle narcotic substance