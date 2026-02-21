Edmilson Junior Helps Al Duhail Hold Al Arabi 1-1

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A fabulous free kick from Edmilson Junior saw Al Duhail hold Al Arabi 1-1 in their Qatar Stars League (QSL) match at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium Saturday.

The Dream Team had fetched the lead in the 23rd minute after Karl Toko Ekambi chested down a long ball in front of the six-yard box before scoring off a rebound from the rival goalkeeper's block. The Red Knights got the equalizer in the 65th minute as Al Arabi goalkeeper Jassem al-Hail was beaten by Edmislon's powerful kick - taken from five yards away of the goalline on the left. The flying ball also took Al Hail into the net with its force. The shared spoils meant that Al Arabi moved down a rung to sixth place in the standings with a total tally of 24 points while Al Duhail remained eighth, moving up by a point to 21.

Al Duhail QSL Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium