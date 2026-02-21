Aspetar: Where Champions Heal And Future Of Sport Is Shaped

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspetar, the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, is a major pillar of Qatar's ambition to become a global sports hub, its top official has said.

"Aspetar is a cornerstone of Qatar's vision to be a global sports hub. We attract elite athletes from across the world for treatment and performance optimisation. Our research programmes influence international sports medicine standards, and our partnerships with FIFA, IOC, and AFC position Qatar at the forefront of athlete health and innovation. Simply put, Aspetar is the face of Qatar's excellence in sports medicine," said Khalid Ali al-Mawlawi, Acting Director General of Aspetar.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Times, al-Mawlawi said Aspetar is not just a facility but an integrated system guided by a wise vision and driven by exceptional human expertise - from leadership to world-class medical staff.

"Aspetar has established itself as one of the few hospitals in the world recognised simultaneously by leading international sports, medical, and educational organisations. Since its inception in 2007 as the Gulf region's first specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, Aspetar has consistently set new benchmarks for excellence," he explained.

"We will celebrate 20 years of existence next year. We are one of only a few facilities that hold accreditations from high-profile international sports bodies such as FIFA and the IOC. We are also the GCC Reference Centre. Being the first organisation in the Middle East to receive these recognitions is a distinction that underscores our high standards in athlete care and rehabilitation."

Al-Mawlawi said that Aspetar's medical and institutional excellence has been recognised through consecutive Diamond Accreditations from Accreditation Canada with perfect scores - an achievement unmatched globally. "This combination of international endorsements from both medical and sports institutions demonstrates that Aspetar is not just a hospital, but a global reference centre at the intersection of medicine, research, and sports performance," he said.

The official noted that Aspetar's facilities go beyond equipment and reflect a philosophy of integrated care. "There are clinics, biomechanics facilities, and motion analysis labs. We also have hydrotherapy and cryotherapy pools, altitude training dormitories, and advanced imaging and diagnostic services. There are indoor and outdoor warm-up tracks and rehabilitation gyms, as well as surgery theatres and outpatient and inpatient facilities," he said.

According to al-Mawlawi, all these facilities serve not just elite athletes but also the local community, with a focus on sports injuries, prevention, and performance enhancement, ensuring comprehensive care.

"We have treated tens of thousands of athletes since our inception, including world champions and Olympic medallists. Over 800 elite international athletes benefited from Aspetar's services last year alone," he noted.

"Aspetar is recognised as a world leader and a reference point in sports medicine. Our partnerships with highly ranked international sports bodies, research centres, and medical institutions, as well as our pioneering research, place us among the top sports medicine institutions globally. We are not just a hospital; we are a knowledge hub shaping best practices internationally," he stated.

Al-Mawlawi also disclosed that Aspetar is expanding within Aspire Zone, upgrading its infrastructure and adding new specialised units. "Our goal is to increase capacity for both clinical care and research, reinforcing Qatar's role as a global sports medicine destination. We are expanding the rehabilitation facilities and regenerative medicine capabilities. We will also inaugurate new services soon at the ortho-biological labs," he revealed.

"We assist medical institutions and clinics by sharing knowledge. Aspetar is a teaching centre through our medical and educational programmes and events, and we collaborate through knowledge transfer, joint research, and athlete screening programmes. Our partnerships with local hospitals and sports federations ensure that expertise in injury prevention and rehabilitation benefits the entire region," al-Mawlawi concluded.

Aspetar Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Hospital FIFA