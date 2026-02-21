PM Underpins Diplomacy To Ease Tensions In Iran FM Call
The prime minister reiterated Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that enhance security and stability in the region.
He also stressed the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and the importance of continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.Abbas Araghchi telephone call negotiations us
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment