PM Underpins Diplomacy To Ease Tensions In Iran FM Call

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Saturday received a telephone call from Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi. During the call, the two sides discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and emphasised the continuation of negotiations between US and Iran.

The prime minister reiterated Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that enhance security and stability in the region.

He also stressed the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and the importance of continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.

