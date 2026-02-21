Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Underpins Diplomacy To Ease Tensions In Iran FM Call


2026-02-21 11:02:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani Saturday received a telephone call from Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi. During the call, the two sides discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and emphasised the continuation of negotiations between US and Iran.

The prime minister reiterated Qatar's support for all efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving peaceful solutions that enhance security and stability in the region.

He also stressed the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and the importance of continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.

Abbas Araghchi telephone call negotiations us

MENAFN21022026000067011011ID1110772183



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search