The Forgotten Garden Tool That's Causing Electrical Fires In Sheds

A single cracked extension cord can torch a shed faster than a lightning strike. While most people scan their shelves for gas cans, oily rags, or a tipped-over space heater when they think about shed fires, few look down at the tangled orange cord draped over a lawnmower or stuffed behind a bag of fertilizer.

Yet extension cords rank among the leading causes of electrical fires in homes and outbuildings. When those cords live outdoors, bake in summer heat, stiffen in winter cold, and soak up moisture year after year, they become far more dangerous than they look.

The Extension Cord Nobody Thinks About

Extension cords feel harmless because they seem temporary by design. They look like helpers, not hazards. People grab them for quick jobs, string them across the yard, and then toss them back into the shed without a second thought. Over time, that casual treatment adds up.

Outdoor sheds create the perfect storm for cord damage. Heat dries and cracks insulation. Cold temperatures make the plastic coating brittle and prone to splitting. Moisture sneaks in through tiny nicks in the outer jacket, and once water reaches the copper conductors inside, corrosion starts quietly. Rodents chew on cords, especially during colder months when they search for nesting material. Each bite exposes bare wire that can arc when electricity flows through it.

Electrical fires often start when damaged insulation allows wires to touch or when a cord overheats under too much load. A shed filled with dry wood framing, cardboard boxes, and sawdust does not forgive that mistake. Once a spark lands on the wrong surface, flames can race through the structure in minutes.

Overloading: The Silent Fire Starter

Garden sheds rarely contain just one tool. They hold electric lawnmowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, battery chargers, and sometimes a small fridge or dehumidifier. Many of these devices demand serious wattage. When someone plugs multiple high-powered tools into one extension cord or into a lightweight cord rated for indoor lamps, that cord can overheat fast.

Every extension cord carries an amperage rating, and every tool lists its power requirements. Heavy-duty outdoor equipment often requires a cord rated for at least 15 amps, sometimes more. A thin 16-gauge cord that might handle a holiday light display cannot safely power a 15-amp table saw or a powerful space heater. When a cord carries more current than it can handle, the internal wires heat up. That heat builds inside the insulation, and if the heat cannot dissipate, the insulation melts or ignites.

Many sheds rely on a single cord snaked from the house to power everything inside. That setup turns a temporary solution into a long-term risk. A cord that stays plugged in year-round and runs through a window or under a door faces constant stress and compression, which damages insulation and increases the chance of short circuits.

Outdoor Conditions Make Everything Worse

Outdoor-rated extension cords differ from indoor cords for a reason. Manufacturers design them with thicker insulation and materials that resist moisture and UV damage. Even so, no cord lasts forever under harsh conditions.

Sunlight degrades plastic insulation over time. UV rays break down the material, making it chalky and prone to cracking. Rain seeps into connectors if someone leaves them lying on the ground. Snow and ice freeze cords into stiff shapes that fracture when someone tries to bend them. In humid climates, moisture lingers in small cuts and accelerates corrosion inside the wires.

A common mistake involves coiling cords tightly and leaving them plugged in while powering a tool. Coiling can be helpful when the cord isn't being used, but it traps heat. When electricity flows through a cord, it generates warmth. A tightly wound coil acts like a heat blanket, preventing that warmth from escaping. If the tool draws significant current, the cord can overheat quickly. That risk increases dramatically if the cord already carries hidden damage from weather exposure.

Warning Signs Most People Ignore

A cord that feels warm to the touch during use signals trouble. So does a burning smell near an outlet or along the cord. Discoloration around plugs, melted insulation, or visible copper strands all indicate immediate danger. Sparks when plugging or unplugging a device also deserve serious attention. None of these signs count as minor annoyances; each one points toward overheating or internal damage.

People also underestimate the risk of loose connections. A plug that wobbles in an outlet can create resistance, and resistance creates heat. The same applies to worn-out receptacles inside the shed. A loose outlet combined with a damaged cord forms a recipe for arcing, which can ignite nearby combustible material.

Another overlooked issue involves using indoor-rated power strips in sheds. Many power strips lack weather resistance and surge protection suited for outdoor conditions. Dust, moisture, and temperature swings can compromise their internal components, increasing fire risk.

Smart Fixes That Actually Lower the Risk

Prevention does not require a massive renovation. It requires attention and a few smart upgrades. Start by inspecting every extension cord in the shed. Look for cracks, stiff spots, frayed ends, and damaged plugs. If any damage appears, replace the cord immediately rather than patching it with electrical tape. Electrical tape cannot restore insulation integrity in a meaningful way. Choose cords labeled for outdoor use and rated for the highest amperage of the tools they will power.

Avoid daisy-chaining multiple extension cords together. Each additional connection increases resistance and heat buildup. If a tool sits too far from an outlet, consider installing a proper outdoor-rated receptacle in the shed. A licensed electrician can add a dedicated circuit with ground-fault circuit interrupter protection, which significantly reduces shock and fire risk in damp environments.

Fire Safety Starts in the Shed

A shed fire rarely begins with drama. It starts with neglect. A cracked extension cord, an overloaded outlet, or a coil of wire warming up under strain can ignite the kindling stored just inches away.

Taking a few minutes to examine cords, upgrade to heavy-duty outdoor-rated models, and avoid overloading circuits can dramatically reduce the risk. These steps cost far less than replacing a shed, tools, and possibly dealing with damage that spreads to a home. Electrical safety does not demand fear; it demands respect for how quickly small problems escalate.

When was the last time every extension cord in your shed received a serious inspection? What can you do to make your yard safer?