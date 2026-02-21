Resonance Waves Its Flag High Again In JEE (Main) 2026

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Resonance has once again reaffirmed its academic excellence with outstanding results in JEE (Main) 2026 – January Session. Continuing its legacy of producing top performers in engineering entrance examinations, Resonance students have delivered an impress

Resonance has once again reaffirmed its academic excellence with outstanding results in JEE (Main) 2026 – January Session. Continuing its legacy of producing top performers in engineering entrance examinations, Resonance students have delivered an impressive performance this year as well.

In the results declared thus far, a total of 105 (classroom: 99 | Distance Learning: 6) students from the institute have secured 99 percentile and above, significantly strengthening their prospects for top ranks in JEE (Advanced) 2026.

Among the high achievers from the Kota centre are Snehil Anand (99.9924416), Vansh Arora (99.9501285), Harshvardhan Raghuvanshi (99.8778898), Divyansh Agarwal (99.8381853), Kulveer Singh (99.8277885), Swayamdeep Sahoo (99.7905524), Paarijaat Chaturvedi (99.7868529), Anupam Pal (99.7827488), Aditya Raj (99.6901144), Harsh Agarwal (99.6800322), Gautam Anand (99.5962123), Lakshya Shukla (99.4840725), Anant Tripathi (99.4149380), Parth Kumar (99.3631558), Mayank Raj (99.3347760), Aditya Anand (99.2638111), Pratham Suman (99.2344896), Naman Mittal (99.2319791), and Ujjwal Kumar (99.1253553), who achieved this remarkable feat alongside their Class XII studies.

Students from other teaching centres of Resonance across the country, including Bangalore and Hyderabad, have also secured 99+ percentiles in significant numbers, further reinforcing the institute's strong academic ecosystem and consistent performance standards nationwide.

Following the declaration of the results, students celebrated their achievement with faculty members. On this occasion, the Managing Director, Mr. R. K. Verma, congratulated all successful students and emphasized that the results reflect disciplined effort, focused preparation, and expert academic mentorship. He encouraged students to remain fully focused on the upcoming JEE (Advanced) and other competitive examinations.

To support aspirants in the next phase, Resonance has announced free expert guidance sessions for students aiming to improve their performance in the upcoming JEE (Main) April attempt. Any interested student appearing in JEE Main 2026 may avail this facility by sending the name via WhatsApp to +91 73400 10345.