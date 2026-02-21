Thinkcarebelieve: Week 57 Of The Trump 2.0 Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

President Trump making bold moves in the 57th week of his second term. Setting a global 10% sweeping tariff following the SCOTUS ruling against his use of IEEPA tariffs, he has set a course to correct and overcome any setback before they happen. The inaugural Board of Peace meeting took place with 50 nations in attendance to discuss Rebuilding Gaza and maintaining lasting peace. The Department of War flew a Small Modular Nuclear Reactor (SMR), in the bellies of 3 USAF C17 Globemaster III planes to a U.S. Military Installation where it will be assembled in ~10-12 weeks by Valar Atomics where it will generate enough power for 5,000 homes. More nuclear SMRs are coming. America will need them for its future data centers. President Trump spoke at Coosa Steel Corp. Coosa Steel was just about dead, but the turnaround came with President Trump's tariffs on steel imports which leveled the playing field. Now Coosa Steel has a seven-month order backlog, running two-shifts and is about to start up a third.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

