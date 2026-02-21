Shraddha Arya Looks 'Fresh At 5 AM & Zero Sleep', Says Its 'Holiday Excitement'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya shared a fun video on her social media as she headed out for a holiday, giving fans a glimpse of her early-morning travel mood. In the video clip, the actress is seen seated in a car, on her way to the airport.

Shraddha highlighted that even at 5 AM and despite running on zero sleep, she is all thrilled and cheerful, excited about her holiday.

She wrote,“How do we look our freshest at 5 AM on zero sleep.. when it's a Holiday flight. Proof that excitement > sleep.”

The video shared by the actress captures her in complete holiday mode. It is though not clear whether she is on a holidays with family, friends or on a solo trip.

Talking about Shraddha Arya's personal life, the actress got married to Naval officer Rahul Nagal in a traditional ceremony in November 2021.

Shraddha and her husband Rahul Nagal, welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, in November 2024. The couple earlier had been fiercely protective of their children, keeping them away from the media glare since birth.

While fans often share glimpses of her children's little achievements and milestones, Shraddha had made a conscious choice to avoid posting their pictures and has kept them away from media glare. But on their first birthday in November last year, Shraddha revealed the faces of her twin babies.

On the work front, Shraddha continues to be one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Her portrayal of Preeta in the show "Kundali Bhagya" has not only earned her immense love but also a loyal fan base.

The actress along with her family is often seen heading out on holidays. A few months ago, Shraddha had taken a quick trip to Goa along with her babies and husband, where she was seen relaxing and unwinding.

Sharing a video of her fun trip on her social media account, Shraddha wrote,“Woke up to swaying palms, lush green gardens, and the sound of waves gently kissing the shore.”

