Turkmenistan's Cross-Border Cargo Volume Reaches Highest Level Since 2019
Transit shipments exceeded 7 million tons last year, increasing by 28% compared to 2024, with transit cargo flows carried out to and from 108 countries.
Meanwhile, the whole transport and communications sector in Turkmenistan grew by 13.2% in 2025. Freight transport by road, rail, air, sea, and river increased by 0.7%, while passenger transportation rose by 59.8%.
Turkmenistan plays a key transit role in Central Asia, participating in the Lapis Lazuli Corridor (linking Afghanistan/Central Asia to Europe via Türkiye), as a potential link in the INSTC (via Iran/Persian Gulf), and as a Caspian Sea nation leveraging the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian) and the TRACECA network (Europe-Caucasus-Asia) to diversify trade, connecting to Europe, Türkiye, and the Indian Ocean through the Ashgabat Agreement, aiming to become a major Eurasian logistics hub and reduce reliance on traditional routes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment