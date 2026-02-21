Turkmenistan's Cross-Border Cargo Volume Reaches Highest Level Since 2019

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The total volume of cargo transported through Turkmenistan's state border checkpoints reached 20 million tons in 2025, marking the highest indicator since 2019, Trend reports via the country's State Customs Service.

Transit shipments exceeded 7 million tons last year, increasing by 28% compared to 2024, with transit cargo flows carried out to and from 108 countries.

Meanwhile, the whole transport and communications sector in Turkmenistan grew by 13.2% in 2025. Freight transport by road, rail, air, sea, and river increased by 0.7%, while passenger transportation rose by 59.8%.

Turkmenistan plays a key transit role in Central Asia, participating in the Lapis Lazuli Corridor (linking Afghanistan/Central Asia to Europe via Türkiye), as a potential link in the INSTC (via Iran/Persian Gulf), and as a Caspian Sea nation leveraging the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian) and the TRACECA network (Europe-Caucasus-Asia) to diversify trade, connecting to Europe, Türkiye, and the Indian Ocean through the Ashgabat Agreement, aiming to become a major Eurasian logistics hub and reduce reliance on traditional routes.