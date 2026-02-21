SPAC Calls On Public Sector Employees To Participate In Four-Day Workweek Survey

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) – The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) on Saturday called on public sector employees to participate in a survey studying their views on the proposed implementation of a four-day official workweek system through the following link: [].The commission clarified that the deadline for participation is Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

