Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SPAC Calls On Public Sector Employees To Participate In Four-Day Workweek Survey


2026-02-21 07:06:22
Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) – The Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) on Saturday called on public sector employees to participate in a survey studying their views on the proposed implementation of a four-day official workweek system through the following link: [].
The commission clarified that the deadline for participation is Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Jordan News Agency

